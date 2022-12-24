Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that allows users to report status updates. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature is under development and will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta. With this new update, the moderation team will be able to further secure safety for all users.

Currently, users can report messages and contacts if they are in violation of WhatsApp’s Terms of Service. When a contact is reported, the last five messages of the chat are forwarded to WhatsApp.

A preview of the feature shows that a new menu will be made available on the top right of the status section. Once a report is made, the status update will be forwarded to the moderation team to check for any violation.

A preview of WhatsApp’s report status update feature

Earlier, WhatsApp announced in its monthly ‘User Safety Report’ that it banned over 37 lakh accounts in November as part of preventive action to combat abuse on the instant messaging platform.

