Nine states, two UTs agree to uniform pricing on RoW

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
In a move that will help in a faster rollout of telecom services, nine States and two Union Territories agreed to the uniform pricing on Right of Way (RoW) in telecom.
The States that agreed to the RoW rules, notified in November 2016, were Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Gujarat, while Puducherry and Lakshadweep were the UTs.
The alignment of the States and UTs came at the review meeting on the progress of the National Broadband Mission (NBM) held by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) over video-conferencing on Tuesday.
“The uniform pricing under RoW Policy is a one-time permission fee of ₹10,000 per mobile tower and ₹1,000 per km for laying fibre. As of now, this differs from State to State. Even after three years of its notification, only 16 States have broadly aligned their policy with RoW Policy,” T.R. Dua, Director-General, Tower &Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) told BusinessLine.
The RoW is a framework for setting up of telecom towers, laying of fibre cables, settling disputes in a time-bound manner and improving coordination between companies, State governments and local bodies.
At present, different states have different rules and pricing for installation of towers and putting optical fibre in the ground.
Certain operational issues such as pending permissions for new telecom towers, non-availability of a single-window online portal, pending electricity, rationalisation of property tax and electricity tariff reduction among others were also discussed.
The NBM would help in faster growth of the digital communications infrastructure in India, which will provide affordable and universal broadband access.
TAIPA members include Indus Towers, ATC Telecom Infrastructure, Bharti Infratel and Tower Vision, and counts Sterlite Technologies, Space Telelink, Applied Solar Technologies and Coslight India as associate members.
ALSO READ: India needs another 1 lakh telecom towers immediately: TAIPA
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...