Nineleaps amongst LinkedIn’s 25 hottest Indian start-ups

Nineleaps, a Bengaluru-based product engineering company that provides application services to start-ups for accelerating product development, has been placed amongst LinkedIn’s list of 25 hottest Indian start-ups to work for in 2019, for the second year in a row.

According to LinkedIn, these 25 start-ups have collectively created about 18,000 jobs in the past year, and are expected to create more than 19,000 new employment opportunities in the coming 12 months. To be considered for this year’s list, companies had to be privately-held, be seven years or younger, and have 50 or more employees.

They were then ranked based on LinkedIn user feedback across four pillars: Employment growth; engagement with employees; job interest; and ability to attract top talent from leading employers. In the six years that Nineleaps has been in operation, it has not only been able to successfully provide innovative digital transformation services to its marquee customers, but has also been successful in attracting and retaining quality talent.

“We are extremely proud to be once again featured in LinkedIn’s list of top 25 start-ups to work for in India in 2019” said Divy Shrivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Nineleaps.“We have done well so far, we have been able to grow our team to around 400 members. We have several marquee customers that have trusted us with their critical projects time and again, we have established a trusted long-term relationship with them. We have a diverse spread of new age technology skills that we have built expertise in including big data, machine learning and advanced analytics”