Telecom gear maker Nokia on Tuesday announced that Tarun Chhabra, Head of Mobile Networks Market India, has been appointed as Country Manager for Nokia in India and will be replacing Sanjay Malik who retires on March 31.

Chhabra has three decades of diverse leadership experience in sales, pre-sales, business development and operations in leading companies including Nokia, Siemens and Motorola, as well as some start-ups, the company said.

He holds a master’s degree (MBA) from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University and a BTech in Electronics and Communication.

He will be taking on a newly defined role for Nokia, one that has been created as part of a new way of working and operational model announced in October 2023. The Country Managers represent Nokia in their respective countries, building networks and deepening partnerships with key stakeholders including governments, customers, and universities, it said.

“Our success in the India market over that time speak for itself. Sanjay leaves with my gratitude and the gratitude of all Nokia’s people. Looking forward, I am confident that Tarun will continue to strengthen Nokia’s presence in the vital India market,” Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, Nokia, said.

He said Chhabra has already shown his leadership and acumen in pushing India’s mobile networks business to the next level, helping to bring trusted and cutting-edge connectivity to hundreds of millions of Indian citizens.

Chhabra will also continue in his role of Head of Mobile Networks Market India in addition to assuming India Country Manager responsibilities, the company added.