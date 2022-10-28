In July, Nothing Phone 1 debuted with the first version of Nothing OS. As per recent reports, the start-up by Carl Pei announced the Nothing OS 1.1.6 update. Nothing Phone (1) brings Google’s AR Core, 5G Jio support in India, improved stability for camera, and an always-on by default recording light indicator.

Nothing 1.1.6 update also fixed a few bugs and brought a new NFC sound effect. Users can check for the updates in the System update section in the device settings. Nothing Phone (1) and Reliance has already collaborated on Jio True 5G support. Users will still have to be in one of the limited regions where Jio has made the 5G network available.

The company is rolling out the update in a staged fashion, so it may take some time for it to show up on some devices.