Nothing's ear (1) earbuds review: See through to the sound

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
In October 2020, the young co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei, surprised the tech world by quitting OnePlus. A few months later in January 2021 he announced he would be starting a new company, oddly called ‘Nothing’. Of course, there’s a thought behind the name. “Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future,” says Pei. “We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.”
After an extraordinary amount of hype and wondering what is the something that Nothing will come up with, we get to see the first of the ‘smart products’ the company will make. Nothing has just launched its ear (1) earbuds (the brackets are part of the name) globally and in India, where we have early access to check it out.
The Nothing ear (1) earbuds come in a regular gadgety looking box. When you open it up though, a silver coloured box gives you little clue as to what you will find inside. Not a word written anywhere. Open that up and you finally see the ear (1) buds, nestling in their unusual transparent case. Also in the box is one little USB-C cable and a few extra ear-tips. The earbuds themselves are transparent — and yet very stylish. One can imagine that it would have been a tough balancing act to show the tech inside clearly and still maintain an interesting look. They call it ‘stripped down aesthetics’. But they pulled it off well. The short-stemmed buds snap magnetically into the case which immediately shows you whether the battery needs charging or not. I found the light sometimes showed orange even when the buds were charged fully. There’s a lot of attention to detail, evident in the little red dot, for example, that corresponds to the right earbud indicated in the case as well. It’s obvious plenty of thought has gone into that case.
The ear (1) were instantly comfortable when I put them into my ears. I did not even need to experiment with alternative ear-tips. They feel soft and seemed to mould themselves to the ear nicely. They do not create an uncomfortable seal but could shift about slightly which is why I turned off the ear detection feature, otherwise a small movement would turn off whatever I was listening to or watching. Other than that, they’re easy to wear for long hours.
I don't even remember how and when the ear (1) connected, it was that quick. But you do need to download the ear (1) companion app for either Android or iOS. At least that’s what it’s called for now. Using that, you can do a number of things. The first of these is to set the on-bud controls such as whether you want a tap to skip to the next song or go back a song or turn on ANC or change its level or mode. You can also update the firmware if there’s an update due, choose ear detection and set the find-my-earbud feature on.
Active noise cancellation on these buds does nicely dampen consistent noise. The level of ANC offered is not unique to the ear (1) buds, even at the same or lower price points but it’s certainly an important feature to have. With music or movies playing, the focus is very much on the content including phone calls. I found the person on the other end could not really tell that I switched to earphones, which is good.
Nothing partnered with Teenage Engineering to tune the sound profile. These earbuds sound good, but not exceptional. AAC and SBC are supported. Via the app, you can set the EQ to boost bass or treble or focus on voice. I found the bass quite satisfying but also enjoyed the clarity of higher frequencies. I did not think one needed to change the EQ settings very much. The device uses 11.6mm dynamic drivers and works on Bluetooth 5.2 and holds a signal pretty well.
The battery gives you 5.7 hours of listening with 34 hours on charges with the case. If you listen loud and use ANC, the battery life will vary, but in general I found it lasted as expected. It does support quick charging with 10 mins giving play time of 1.2 hours. It also supports wireless charging. The buds are splash resistant with a rating of IPX4.
The Nothing earbuds come in at a time when it’s practically raining true wireless buds and neckbands. The competition is truly stiff but they do have several advantages including great pricing specially for India.
Price: Rs 5,999
Pros: Interesting looking, comfortable, sounds very good, has companion app, uses ANC, full featured, good pricing specially for India
Cons: Perhaps not quite as unique as it would like to be, faces stiff completion, wear detection a little iffy
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...