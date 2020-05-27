Now, YouTube automatically deletes comments insulting China’s Communist Party

YouTube is automatically deleting comments that contain certain phrases in Mandarin that insult the Communist party of China according to reports.
The Google-owned video-sharing platform is deleting comments that contain certain insulting phrases in Chinese-language for the country’s Communist party in 15 seconds. However, the comments containing their English language translations and Romanised Pinyin are not affected, the Verge reported.
The platform told the Verge that it was an error and the issue was being looked at. However, the issue has gone unnoticed for months. It has been spotted by multiple reports dating back to the Verge’s report back in October 2019.
The issue was highlighted on Tuesday by former Oculus founder Palmer Luckey.
“YouTube has deleted every comment I ever made about the Wumao (五毛), an internet propaganda division of the Chinese Communist Party. Who at Google decided to censor American comments on American videos hosted in America by an American platform that is already banned in China?” he had tweeted.
Uman rights activist Jennifer Zeng had also spotted the same issue and had tweeted about it earlier this month sharing screenshots of the same.
“#YouTube "automatically" deletes a comment in Chinese, "Gongfei", which means "communist bandit", in 15 seconds. This person tested 3 times, same result,” she had tweeted.
Comments left on the platform that contains the words “共匪” (“communist bandit”) or “五毛” (“50-cent party”) are being deleted automatically within 15 seconds. One is a term dating back to the days of the Chinese Nationalist government while the other is a derogatory slang term that is insulting to the CCP, the report said.
According to the Verge report, these terms appear to be added to YouTube’s comment filters. These filters are meant to automatically delete comments that contain such words or phrases.
“This appears to be an error in our enforcement systems and we are investigating,” a YouTube spokesperson said as quoted by the report.
Thank you for being a loyal user of Portfolio.
Portfolio will be a paid section hereon.
Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs.
Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.
What You'll Get
-
Web + Mobile
Access exclusive content of the Hindu Businessline across desktops, tablet and mobile device.
-
Exclusive Portfolio and Investment Advice, Banking, Lifestyle and Specials
Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.
-
Ad free experience
Experience cleaner site with zero ads and faster load times.
-
Personalised dashboard
Customize your preference and get a personalized recommendation of stories based on your interest.
Published on
May 27, 2020
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism