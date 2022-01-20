NTT appoints ex-IBM executive as CEO; Sharad Sanghi gets elevated as MD

For Web

×

Global technology services company NTT on Thursday announced the appointment of Avinash Joshi as Chief Executive Officer replacing Sharad Sanghi to head the India business.

Sanghi has been elevated to the role of Managing Director for India. Joshi will be responsible for end-to-end go-to-market, sales, delivery, operations, and profitability and will report to Sanghi.

Core expertise

Joshi joins NTT following a nearly two-decade stint with IBM where his core expertise was in P&L, Strategic Business Development, Key Account Management, Sales and Delivery. In his last role, he was the Senior Partner and Vice President, 5G, APAC, IBM Services.

He has over 30 years of experience in Client handling roles and P&L management.

Sanghi said, “Avinash brings exceptional value, with his extensive experience of working in IT & Telecom Industry. As we undertake massive infrastructure and capacity building, we look forward to his impactful leadership in taking the company to greater heights and expanding market coverage.”

Joshi added, “In India, the company (NTT) offers an unparalleled range of skills, infrastructure capabilities and end-to-end integration of key technologies to enable digital transformation for its extensive and diverse clientele. I am very excited to join the organization and leverage my expertise to serve our clients, partners and colleagues. NTT Ltd. is committed to the cause of sustainable and shared growth for all, and it will be my endeavour to take the company further towards its goals in the times to come.”