Business and technology services company NTT DATA has announced the appointment of Abhijit Dubey as Chief Executive Officer of its business outside Japan. The news follows the finalisation of the merger between NTT DATA and NTT Ltd., forming a $30+ billion global powerhouse under the NTT DATA name. Previously, Dubey served as the CEO of NTT Ltd.

Dubey will lead 150,000 employees worldwide. NTT DATA has expanded its international footprint to approximately $18 billion and has the world’s sixth-largest market share in the IT services industry.

As part of NTT, a company that invests $3.6 billion annually in R&D, NTT DATA helps organizations tackle today’s challenges while innovating for the future. The company added that Dubey’s technical, business, and strategic acumen will help clients navigate their journey as they take advantage of rapid technological advancements and modernize their operations.

Dubey joined NTT in 2021 after moving from global advisory firm McKinsey & Company where he spent over 20 years advising many technology companies and CEOs. He was also responsible for launching and spearheading McKinsey’s global cloud computing efforts.

Commenting on his appointment, Dubey said, “I am deeply honored to lead the company at a time of major technological change. Technology must drive positive change in the world, and I believe that NTT DATA’s broad capabilities in consulting, infrastructure, AI, cloud, and cybersecurity, position us to deliver meaningful impact. I am privileged to lead a team committed to clients and am excited for this next growth phase.”

Kazuhiro Nishihata, Dubey’s predecessor, said, “I am confident that Abhijit is the right person to lead NTT DATA through its next phase and accelerate its growth globally while continuing to foster an environment of innovation and ongoing success.”