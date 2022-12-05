Nuivio Ventures, a US-headquartered venture builder, has onboarded former Mindtree and Capgemini executive Manish Grover as a business partner and advisor. A company spokesperson said here Grover brings to Nuivio two decades of go-to-market expertise from key leadership roles at Mindtree and Capgemini.

Grover will enable Nuivio’s portfolio expansion plans and advise companies with go-to-market planning. This includes Ignitho, with a focus on AI-led digital engineering and a stated mission to cross $10 million in revenue next year, and Piqual, a marketing and growth agency serving B2B SaaS clients.

‘Unique’ Nuivio platform

Grover said the unique model of Nuivio Ventures provides entrepreneurship-minded professionals an excellent platform to fuel their dreams. “I’m looking forward to supporting Nuivio’s ambitious portfolio expansion plans, and to guide the portfolio companies in realising their full potential.”

Joseph Olassa, CEO, Nuivio Ventures said the company will benefit from Grover’s expertise in designing and implementing impactful market expansion programmes in the US and Europe. “Nuivio plans to incubate and scale up 50 B2B SaaS companies in collaboration with enterprises from the US and India by 2030,” he added.

Scott Nugent, Partner at Nuivio and also Chief Commercial Officer for Ignitho, said Ignitho continues to onboard leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe. “Here, our AI-led digital engineering mission will be a key differentiator. It has already helped Ignitho build a track record of being a market disruptor in digital engineering.”

