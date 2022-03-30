Nuvepro offers reskilling, upskilling opportunities to TCS employees

Nuvepro, a hands-on labs provider, on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for upskilling and re-skilling initiatives for the latter’s employees.

TCS will be leveraging Nuvepro ‘hands-on labs’, a replica of a real-world production-like environment, to help its employees get practical experience, accurately assess their tech skills, and re-skill/upskill them for future projects.

Skill assessment through challenge labs is one of Nuvepro’s largest use-case. Here, several technical challenges are created and delivered to employees as hackathons or skill assessment programmes. TCS has been bullish on integrating hands-on learning into its ecosystem and shifting to a “learning by doing culture”.

‘Designing transformational solutions’

“Any learning is incomplete if it is not amply practised and assessed in a real-world like environment. At TCS, we want our employees to get hands-on experience so they can effectively use that learning to design transformational solutions for our customers’ real-life business problems,” said Janardhan Santhanam, Global Head, Talent Development at TCS.

“Hand-on labs like the ones Nuvepro helped us rapidly set up, deliver balanced learning of theory and practice. The scalability and flexibility in setting up a production-like environment and creating challenges and hackathons help us make learning relevant and impactful. Seamless integration with TCS learning platforms gives our learners a rich learning experience,” Santhanam said.

Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro, said, “TCS has pioneered and successfully implemented the hands-on culture and that’s what differentiates the approach of its learning and development function. We are seeing great adoption by the employees and the participation has been really encouraging.”