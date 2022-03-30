hamburger

Nuvepro offers reskilling, upskilling opportunities to TCS employees

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 30, 2022

Provides real-world production-like environment to help employees get practical experience

Nuvepro, a hands-on labs provider, on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for upskilling and re-skilling initiatives for the latter’s employees. 

TCS will be leveraging Nuvepro ‘hands-on labs’, a replica of a real-world production-like environment, to help its employees get practical experience, accurately assess their tech skills, and re-skill/upskill them for future projects.

Skill assessment through challenge labs is one of Nuvepro’s largest use-case. Here, several technical challenges are created and delivered to employees as hackathons or skill assessment programmes. TCS has been bullish on integrating hands-on learning into its ecosystem and shifting to a “learning by doing culture”.

‘Designing transformational solutions’

“Any learning is incomplete if it is not amply practised and assessed in a real-world like environment. At TCS, we want our employees to get hands-on experience so they can effectively use that learning to design transformational solutions for our customers’ real-life business problems,” said Janardhan Santhanam, Global Head, Talent Development at TCS. 

“Hand-on labs like the ones Nuvepro helped us rapidly set up, deliver balanced learning of theory and practice. The scalability and flexibility in setting up a production-like environment and creating challenges and hackathons help us make learning relevant and impactful. Seamless integration with TCS learning platforms gives our learners a rich learning experience,” Santhanam said.

Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro, said, “TCS has pioneered and successfully implemented the hands-on culture and that’s what differentiates the approach of its learning and development function. We are seeing great adoption by the employees and the participation has been really encouraging.”

Published on March 30, 2022
