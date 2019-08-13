Ola acqui-hires Pikup.ai; aims for deep tech mobility solutions

Ride hailing company Ola, announced that it has acqui-hired Pikup.ai, a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up. According to the deal, the Pikup.ai team will join Ola.

Co-founded by Inder Singh and Ritwik Saikia, Pikup.ai uses autonomous technologies like AI, computer vision and sensor fusion to provides seamless AI-powered solutions for businesses.

Ankit Bhati, Co-founder and CTO, Ola said: “We are very excited to welcome the Pikup.ai team to Ola and we look forward to co-creating innovative technology that will help redefine the mobility experience in the times to come.”

Earlier this year, Ola announced its intent to set up an Advanced Technology Centre in the San Francisco Bay area, after its first attempt failed to take off. The Centre will focus on developing next-generation technologies in mobility like Electric, Connected and Autonomous Vehicles. By bringing deep domain expertise to Ola, this acqui-hire will also deliver innovations that continue to improve safety and transform customer experience.

Inder Singh, Co-founder Pikup.ai said, “We are looking forward to joining Ola on its mission to build mobility for a billion people and are very excited about building meaningful technology solutions that have a deep impact on the lives of millions, every single day.”

Ola serves 250 plus cities across India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The Ola app offers mobility solutions by connecting customers to drivers and a wide range of vehicles including bikes, auto-rickshaws, metered taxis, and cabs.

Its core mobility offering in India is supplemented by its electric-vehicle arm, Ola Electric; its fleet management business, Ola Fleet Technologies and Ola Skilling, aims to enable millions of opportunities for India's youth.