One Point One Solutions, a leading Business Process Management solutions provider, has signed up new clients such as Razorpay, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, The Giving Movement, BZinga and BridgeLabz.

The initial engagement with payments solution provider Razorpay has started with around 30 seats and is expected to be over 100 seats shortly, said the company.

The scope of business with Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance is to manage modern multi-lingual lead generation outbound calling activities for SUD Life Insurance with 40 agents whose role will be to set up meetings for SUD Life Insurance representative to present and close policies with prospective customers.

With Mobile App platform Bzinga, One Point One Solutions has an engagement for over 25 seats. With the increasing popularity of the platform and addition of new play module to the portal, the customer engagement is set to rise, thereby offering opportunity for growth, it said.

The company has initiated the lead generation support for BridgeLabz, an IP-driven incubation lab, with about 15 seats and has now scaled to handling the sales process of the enrolment process.

The company forayed into the international business by adding Dubai-based online store The Giving Movement’s International Business (Dubai & USA). Currently, One Point One handles customer management of their customers through Email ticketing, WhatApp services.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said these new clients and new processes with existing clients will help improve capacity utilisation levels gradually to achieve targeted utilisations levels in the domestic market in one year.