OnePlus confirms new affordable smartphone line OnePlus Nord, to be priced under $500

OnePlus, on Tuesday, announced the launch of its new line of affordable smartphones, OnePlus Nord.

The brand official confirmed the name of the anticipated affordable smartphone line from the company.

“After more than six years focused on creating flagship smartphones, OnePlus Nord will be the company’s first smartphone product line that will make the premium OnePlus experience accessible to more users,” onePlus said in an official statement.

The smartphone has been launched to “address feedback from OnePlus’ growing community of users,” it said.

OnePlus Nord will be priced within the “affordable” price segments. The phone will have certain standard features from the existing OnePlus flagship-level products.

Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said, “Launching the OnePlus Nord product line marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for OnePlus. The ‘Never Settle’ spirit is centred around sharing the best technology and products with the world, but it is also about challenging ourselves and going beyond our comfort zone. We are excited to share the OnePlus experience with even more users around the world through this new product line.”

The brand also released a four-part documentary series on Instagram detailing the “journey of the phone”. Lau, in the series, teased the price of the new phones to be under $500.

The documentary series also hinted at possible new features with a teaser of the prototype. OnePlus Nord is likely to be equipped with triple rear cameras and dual selfie cameras.

The first device under the OnePlus Nord line will be available in Europe and India, the brand said.

“A select number of users in North America will also get a chance to experience the new device through a highly limited beta program after launch,” it added.

The phone is likely to debut in India in July. Users can stay updated with the launch of the phone through the ‘notify me’ option on Amazon India.