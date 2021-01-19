Online gaming to touch $2.8 billion mark by 2022: Deloitte India

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The online gaming industry is estimated to touch the $2.8 billion-mark by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 40 per cent after witnessing strong growth momentum in the pandemic times. According to a report by Deloitte, several factors such as younger demographics, increasing smartphone penetration, affordable data plans and rising number of rural consumers and women users coming into the gaming fold, among others, are fuelling the growth of this sector.
Time spent on gaming apps, increased by 21 per cent during the initial national lockdown, with the total customer base crossing 300 million users in the country.
India is one of the top five mobile gaming markets in the world, with 13 per cent share of global game sessions, and is expected to add nearly 40 million online gamers during 2020−22, the Deloitte report noted. Segments such as real money games, e-sports and fantasy sports are expected to witness strong double digit growth in this period.
Jehil Thakkar, Partner, Deloitte India said, “Globally the video game industry is nearly four times the size of the box office revenues. In India the gaming industry is currently less than half of the box office collections. But now gaming industry is expected to narrow this gap. The gaming segment has attracted investments of about $450 million in the past few years and is expected to continue to attract more investments especially from international players.”
The report that lists out key trends in the media, technology and telecom space, also stated that by the end of 2021, multiple sports leagues globally will look at collection, use and commercialisation of players data.
This comes at a time when technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, advanced wireless connectivity, and wearable sensors are already transforming how athletes train, compete, and manage their careers, the report noted.
Thakkar said that leagues and players’ association across the globe are expected to work with broadcasters to use player’s data to look at new ways of fan engagements as well as new direct-revenue streams and marketing and sponsorship opportunities.
The report also stated that accelerated adoption of technology solutions due to the pandemic and digitisation of healthcare infrastructure is also expected to pave the way for the next phase of healthcare service delivery through telehealth platforms.
“Telehealth platforms have the potential to enable the access to quality healthcare especially in the rural regions and could be a gamechanger. Medical tourism is already a significant segment of the healthcare industry. With digitization and telehealth becoming mainstream, there is a strong possibility that exports of healthcare through digital channels will emerge as a significant segment,” Thakkar added.
Some of the other key trends predicted in the report include acceleration in cloud adoption across government and public sectors and large, small and medium businesses.
“The year 2021 will be a watershed year for the cloud and data centre market in India. Deloitte predicts the growth of the cloud and co-location market at a CAGR of 30 per cent to reach $10.3−11.3 billion by 2023,” the report added.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...