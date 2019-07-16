Info-tech

Oppo names Sumit Walia as VP for Product and Marketing in India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 16, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

Smartphone brand Oppo announced the appointment of Sumit Walia as Vice-President, Product and Marketing. Walia has previously worked with Samsung, Huawei, LG Electronics, and Videocon.

Walia will focus on the localisation efforts in Product and Marketing at Oppo India. He will lead the India market and will focus on building and growing the Oppo brand in the competitive mobile handset space in the country, a company statement said.

“I am delighted to join the OPPO family especially when the brand is experiencing transformation. Focussing on consumer engagement, the aim will be to bring localised insights across product and marketing portfolio to achieve our goal,” Walia said.

