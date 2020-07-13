Oppo to introduce its 125W charging technology on July 15

Oppo on Monday announced that it will unveil its 125W fast-charging technology on July 15.

The brand teased the released of its fast-charging technology on Twitter with a video captioned, “If you don’t like waiting to charge, the wait is almost over #FlashForward.”

The branding of the charging technology along with its name is yet to be specified. The charging technology is likely to be named under Oppo’s SuperVOOC Flash Charging series.

Oppo had also posted the announcement on its Weibo account. The brand had referred to the technology as “superfast charge” (translated) in its post, Gadgets360 reported.

When released, Oppo’s charging technology will be the highest in the industry.

Realme, which was previously an Oppo sub-brand, is also said to be working on a 100+ charging technology as per reports.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal earlier this month had hinted at the charging solution which could go up to 120W. He had tweeted an image which showed 11660mA current rating suggesting the charging speed to be almost 120W.

“A reliable source tells me that #realme’s developing a 100W+ fast charging tech to be revealed in July. It might be called “Ultra Dart” and can charge 1/3rd of a 4000mah+ battery in just 3 mins. As you can see in the image, 11660mA indicates almost 120W of charging speed,” Agarwal had tweeted.

Xiaomi and Vivo are also working on 120W fast charging technology according to a Money Control report.

Oppo’s 65W fast charging solution introduced in October 2019 is currently the highest in the smartphone market. It had introduced the charging technology with its Oppo Reno Ace device.

Realme’s soon to be launched X50 Pro will also have 65W fast charging.