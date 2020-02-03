Info-tech

Oracle adds cloud data centres in five countries

Reuters San Francisco | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

In the wake of new data rules, the firm is expanding geographical reach

Oracle Corp said on Monday that it added new cloud computing data centres in five countries and aims to have them in 36 locations by the end of 2020, as it races with Amazon.com and Microsoft Corp for market share.

After a rocky start in the cloud business, Oracle, a long-time business software provider, is rolling out its second generation of cloud systems, in which it operates data centres and customers rent capacity from it.

