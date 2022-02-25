boAt launches new smartwatch ‘Blaze’ in India 

boAt’s has announced the launch of its next-generation wearable, a new smartwatch — Blaze — in India.

The boAt Blaze comes with a 1.75-inch 2.5D curved display and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is built around the latest Apollo 3 Blue Plus processor designed especially for battery-powered portable devices.

The smartwatch’s 3ATM dust, water and splash resistance keeps it running up to a depth of 30 metres for 30 minutes, the brand said. It is equipped with boAt ASAP Charge that can keep the smartwatch running for a day with a 10-minute charge.

The device also comes with a host of health and personal fitness features. It can help users monitor heart rate and blood oxygen levels on the go with the heart rate and SPO2 monitor. It comes with a daily activity tracker along with 14 sports modes including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, hiking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training and free workout.

Users can also set active sedentary and hydration reminders. The device has notification alerts, quick replies, curated music and camera controls, DND mode and weather forecasts.

It has over 100 cloud-based watch faces accessible via the boAt Hub App as well as custom wallpapers to allow users to personalise. The watch comes in Active Black, Deep Blue, Raging Red and Cherry Blossom colours with matching straps.

It will be priced at ₹3,499 with a one-year warranty starting February 25. boAt Hub App can be downloaded from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.