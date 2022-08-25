Google: Fitbit introduces three new devices in India

Google-owned Fitbit announced the launch of its next generation of fitness products that can provide more information about health and wellness. The three latest introductions — Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2 — will be available on Fitbit’s official website and Amazon India. Fitbit also plans on giving out six months of free premium subscription service to those who purchase the new devices.

Spec highlights and price

Fitbit Inspire 3: Fitbit said it is a “fun, easy-to-use tracker” with 10 days of battery life. It is an efficient entry-level device with a rich colour display that can track important metrics. Furthermore, it can automatically capture movement and track Active Zone Minutes, calories burned, heart rate, steps taken and distance covered.

Users can also manage sleeping patterns via Sleep Score and Sleep Stages. It also features the Health Metrics Dashboard that allows users to track heart rate, breathing rate, oxygen saturation and skin temperature along with others. Fitbit Inspire 3 is priced at ₹8,999.

Fitbit Inspire 3

Fitbit Versa 4: This device is thinner and lighter as compared to the previous version, and comes with the pre-installed latest Fitbit OS version. In addition, the button from Versa 2 is now back and has been placed on the left of the device. The Versa 4 uses 10 sleep metrics to help improve sleep quality.

Users have the perk to choose from several exercise modes which include new options — HIIT, CrossFit, dance, and weight lifting. Versa 4 offers six days of battery life, and one day of battery life with just 12 minutes of fast charging. The Versa 4 is priced at ₹20,499.

Fitbit Versa 4

Fitbit Sense 2: The Sense 2 comes with body response sensor that tracks heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature for stress management. The device can also recommend ways to manage stress using guided manuals and sessions. The device comes with six days of battery life and the price starts at ₹24,999.

Fitbit Sense 2