Meta to launch four high-end VR headsets in 2024

Meta reportedly plans to release new high-end virtual reality and mixed reality headsets by 2024.

According to The Information report, Meta plans to release Project Cambria in September. It is a higher-end device than Quest hardware, internally known as Arcata, and an updated version codenamed Funston is set for release in 2024. The first Project Cambria will be priced at around $799, while the Quest VR headsets are priced at $299 / $399, The Verge reported.

The headset will have a high-resolution display and will run on Meta's Android OS, and the processing power will be more like a low-end laptop. It will allow users to compose and send emails within the VR environment. According to The Information report, Cambria was supposed to be out last year, but the launch was delayed due to supply chain and other pandemic-related issues.

According to The Verge report, Meta may also release upcoming versions of the Quest headset codenamed Stinson and Cardiff in 2023 and 2024. The Nazare augmented reality glasses are also due for a 2024 release, along with Hypernova smart glasses and an electromyography wrist band, The Verge reported. Reportedly, Project Nazare will run independently on a mobile phone, while Hypernova could be paired with a smartphone to push notifications and messages on a heads-up display. A lighter version of high-end augmented reality glasses may release in 2026.