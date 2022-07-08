Netflix, Sennheiser together to boost audio experience

Netflix announced today its partnership with Sennheiser for some platform original movies and shows. The best part of the feature brings a hassle-free access, without the connection of extra accessories or devices. The feature will be more noticeable to the ones using headphones.

One of the most trending shows on the platform, Stanger Things, is the first to get the upgraded roll-out. Other contents to get the feature are The Witcher, Adam Project, Kate, Interceptor and more.

In a blogpost, the US-based streaming platform said, ”Netflix spatial audio helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix. Spatial audio will roll out across our catalog beginning today, and you can hear it for yourself by typing ’spatial audio’ into the search bar and selecting a show or film that supports it in the search results.”

In addition, the company also said that the spatial feature will available for other features like 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Netflix Calibrated Mode. According to The Verge, on supported content, regular stereo output will be replaced by Sennheiser’s Ambeo 2- Channel Spatial Audio.

Find ‘spatial audio’ support shows

Netflix has made it more feasible to search shows and movies supporting spatial audio feature. Users can now type spatial audio on the search bar and have all the TV shows, movies listed on search results.