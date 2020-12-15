Now, Alexa can act as interpreter with new Live Translation feature

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Amazon has launched Live Translation feature for Alexa which allows users speaking in two different languages to converse with each other.
The feature enables individuals speaking two different languages to talk to each other with Alexa acting as an interpreter. Alexa will translate both parts of the conversation live with the new feature.
“With this new feature, a customer can ask Alexa to initiate a translation session for a pair of languages. Once the session has commenced, customers can speak phrases or sentences in either languages. Alexa will automatically identify which language is being spoken and translate each side of the conversation,” Amazon explained in a blog post.
Also read: L&T Technology to provide CPS for Amazon Alexa Voice Service
The feature will work with six pairs of languages at launch ― English and Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, or Hindi.
The feature will currently work only on Echo devices with locale set to English US, Amazon said.
The Live Translation feature uses Amazon’s existing systems, including Alexa’s automatic-speech-recognition (ASR) system, Amazon Translate, and Alexa’s text-to-speech system. The overall architecture and machine learning models have been “designed and optimised for conversational-speech translation,” the company said.
Also read: Amazon.in launches ‘Music Fest’ with offers on headphones, earbuds
Users can start using Live Translation on an Echo device with a voice command, according to a TechCrunch report.
For instance, a user can initiate live translation with a command such as “Alexa, translate Hindi”. Alexa will then begin translating between English and Hindi.
Users can also see the live translation apart from hearing it on Echo Show devices. They can end a translation session with the command “Alexa, stop”.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1369 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134513851400 Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while ...
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...