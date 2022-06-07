pTron launches smartwatch Force X10e

pTron, a digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand, has launched a smartwatch pTron Force X10e with an HD display.

Equipped with advanced health and wellness sensors, the wearable continuously tracks heart rate along with other vital body functions like blood oxygen and calories.

“It also offers a range of smart features to help manage the day and quickly get the information needed such as hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls, SMS, and social media alerts along with weather updates,” Ameen Khwaja, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of pTron, said in a statement on Monday.

“On charging for three hours, the 250 mAh battery lasts for 12 days,” he said.

It is compatible with the DaFit App for both Android and iOS platforms. All recordings are saved and can be seen in the app and shared too.

The wearable is available on Amazon India beginning today (June 6) and is priced at ₹1,799 (for the first two days). From June 8, it is available at ₹1,899 with a one-year warranty.