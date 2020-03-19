Sennheiser launches HD 450BT, HD 350BT wireless headphones in India

German audio company Sennheiser today announced the launch of its HD 450BT and HD 350BT around-ear bluetooth headphones.

Both the HD 450BT and HD 350BT have a “compact” folding design. The headphones can be charged through a USB-C type port and have 30-hour battery life.

The devices feature the “latest” wireless technology including Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, Sennheiser said. The HD 450BT can also be used in wired mode.

The headphones come with wireless codec support, including AAC, AptX™ and AptX™ Low Latency for audio synchronization with video. The HD 450BT, in addition, features active noise cancellation.

The headphones are enabled with a few smart features including active voice assistance. The headphones feature a dedicated voice assistance feature that enables voice interaction with Siri or Google Assistant.

The brand also has a Smart Control App which enables users to manage the headphones using their smartphone. Users can tweak the settings of the headphones using the equalizer feature on the Smart Control app.

The app also has a podcast mode which Sennheiser says improves intelligibility of podcasts, audiobooks and other speech content. The app also provides access to battery status, a quick guide, and firmware updates.

Both, the HD 450BT and HD 350BT are available in black or white colours.

The HD 450BT is priced at ₹14,990 and the HD 350BT at ₹7,490. The headphones will be available on online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Sennheiser’s e-store and other leading electronic retail outlets in India.

Earlier this month, the German audio giant also launched its wireless earphones, the CX 350BT, and CX 150BT in India priced at ₹7,490 and ₹4,990 respectively.