Western Digital launches SanDisk 1TB USB Pendrive for Type-C smartphone users in India

Western Digital Corp on Monday launched its SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Penddrive for smartphone users in India.

“More than 40% of the smartphones today have a USB Type-C interface that enables faster transfer of data. So, we are adding a new USB Type-C mobile Pendrive to our SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive portfolio,” said Jaganathan Chelliah, Director, Marketing, Western Digital.

The Pendrive comes in various storage options up to 1TB.

The gadget will enable users to transfer content between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers. The Pendrive is meant for users with smartphones that support a USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support

The new SanDisk drive has an all-metal body. The USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive offers a read speed of up to 150 MB/s, the company said.

The drive is available in capacity options of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Pendrive also comes preloaded with the SanDisk Memory Zone app. The app can help users organize content from different devices including their smartphone, microSD card and cloud, in one view. It also backs up photos, videos, contacts, and social media accounts, the company said. Users will need to install the app separately.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C will be available at Amazon starting July 4, 2020.

The brand is also planning to make the drive available at other leading e-tailers and retailers in the country soon. The device is priced at ₹849 for the 32 GB variant and ₹13,529 for the 1TB version.

Customers who pre-order the drive can get up to ₹650 instant discounts on the 1TB variant with amazon coupons, the brand said.