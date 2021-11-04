OTT platform aha launches 2.0 version

aha, an OTT platform with exclusive Telugu content, has said it is coming out with an “exciting line-up of fun fare” as it announced the 2.0 version of the homegrown platform.

“The aha 2.0 comes with an upgraded version of the app that has a faster, smarter and smoother interface. Besides offering customised recommendations, the new version comes with a smart player, 5.1 Dolby Digital experience and the facility of linking the television,” aha Chief Executive Officer Ajit Thakur has said in a statement.

The 20-month old OTT platform registered over 13 million app downloads, 1.5 million subscriptions, six million monthly active users and 46 million visitors in more than 190 countries, he said.

Also read: Your favourite TV channels may cost more

The OTT platform has roped in senior Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna to host an upcoming talk show ‘Unstoppable with NBK’.

“We will also premiere several hugely anticipated Telugu films shortly, including ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde,” he said. The platform has also lined up ‘ Telugu Idol’, modelled on the popular US reality show ‘American Idol’.

“Telugu Idol will give a voice to several budding and upcoming singers who deserve a showcase on the bigger stage and provide them with a platform to excel,” he said.