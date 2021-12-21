Panasonic India launches Toughbook S1 rugged tablet

Panasonic India has announced the launch of its Toughbook S1 rugged tablet for the India market.

The launch marks 25 years of Toughbook and is meant to further strengthen the product portfolio of Panasonic India.

Hiroaki Yamamoto, Divisional Managing Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India said, “Celebrating 25 years of our Toughbook business, we are delighted to introduce Toughbook S1-7.0 for the Indian market today. India continues to be a key market for us as it presents diverse opportunities in the form of manufacturing, smart-cities and varied industrial applications.”

“We have seen significant demand for Panasonic rugged devices arising from manufacturing, emergency services, automobile, pharmaceutical, logistics, power, and utility sectors as businesses rapidly embark on digital transformation adopting new-age technologies such as Cloud, IoT, data analytics, etc. In light of smart factories becoming a reality, we expect this trend to continue,” Yamamoto added.

The Toughbook FZ-S1 tablet operates on Android Enterprise. It comes with a 7 inch outdoor-viewable display. It is equipped with Android 10.0 platform.

“The tablet is drop resistant (minimum 1.5 M) can operate in the varied temperature range from -20 °C to 50 °C,” the company said.

“Toughbook S1 is capable of operating in the rain and can be used with gloved hands or an optional passive pen as well,” it said.

The device comes with two options of battery size and can operate for up to 14 hours on a single charge.

It is also equipped with GPS, field cameras, barcode readers, built-in NFC and Bluetooth.

The tablet will be available through Pansonic distributors and system integrators, at a starting price of ₹98,000.