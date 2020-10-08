Panasonic launches flagship camera LUMIX S5 in India

Panasonic India on Thurdsday announced the launch of a new camera under its flagship S series, the LUMIX S5.

The LUMIX S5 is a hybrid full-frame, mirrorless camera. It contains a 24.2-megapixel, 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor. The camera is equipped with Dual Native ISO technology to enable shooting images and videos with minimal noise. The camera also features a separate mode dial for slow and quick motion.

The LUMIX S series lens combines Body I.S. (Image Stabiliser) and the and the O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabiliser, 2-axis) for more stable images which is especially useful for low light photography.

It also has a Live View Composite function which enables the camera to releases the shutter at designated intervals of exposure time and synthesises to produce a single picture.

The camera is touted to have a “high-speed, high-precision” auto-focus for photos and videos. It combines Contrast AF technology with DFD (Depth from Defocus) for better focus.

As for the final output, the camera supports with RAW video output to ATOMOS NINJA V over HDMI as well as a C4K video recording with the future firmware update.

The camera also comes with an inter-changeable standard zoom lens sold separately. The LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 lens, named S-R2060 is based on the L-Mount system. It is a compact, standard zoom lens that covers ultra-wide range from 20mm to standard 60mm focal length.

The LUMIX S5 is priced at ₹1,64,900. The whole kit will be available for ₹1,89,900. It is available across Panasonic brand shops and Panasonic 4K Imaging School.