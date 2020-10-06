Info-tech

Paytm organising app developers conference on Oct 8

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

Will help tech companies learn about best practices to increase the reach of their products, services

Taking its fight against Google’s monopoly to the next level, Paytm is organising a Developers Conference on October 8 to invite indigenous developers to work together towards building India's digital revolution.

Start-ups and technology companies can join this conference to showcase their mini-apps and also learn about best practices to increase the reach of their innovative products and services.

Launched recently, Paytm's Android Mini App Store provides listing and distribution of custom-built mobile web apps based on open source technologies like HTML & Javascript, offering a seamless app-like experience to users.

More than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the program. It comes with a developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.