Paytm organising app developers conference on Oct 8

Taking its fight against Google’s monopoly to the next level, Paytm is organising a Developers Conference on October 8 to invite indigenous developers to work together towards building India's digital revolution.

Start-ups and technology companies can join this conference to showcase their mini-apps and also learn about best practices to increase the reach of their innovative products and services.

Launched recently, Paytm's Android Mini App Store provides listing and distribution of custom-built mobile web apps based on open source technologies like HTML & Javascript, offering a seamless app-like experience to users.

More than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the program. It comes with a developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users.