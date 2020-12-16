Paytm to offer NortonLifeLock device security to Indian consumers

NortonLifeLock, a global cyber safety platform, will work with Paytm to offer its users a choice of three convenient and affordable subscription models, as per the joint official release of the companies.

The companies believe that this will help users secure their smartphone and PCs with NortonLifeLock’s comprehensive cyber safety solutions.

The official report stated that many users save sensitive details such as bank account numbers, investment portfolios, personal photographs, credit/debit card details, passwords, and personally identifiable information on their phones.

According to the 2019 NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report (NLCSIR), nearly 39 per cent of the Indian respondents had experienced identity theft, with 10 per cent impacted in the past year alone. While 61 per cent of the respondents felt well-protected against ID theft.

Sixty-three per cent of the respondents had no idea what to do in case of identity theft, and more than three-quarters (79 per cent) wish they had more information on what to do if it were to happen.

The NortonLifeLock subscription models offered by Paytm claims to make mobile device security affordable and accessible for the large and growing base of millions of smartphone users across India.

The consumers will be able to choose from the following three subscription models. The price range varies from ₹49 for one month and ₹129 for three months for one device. The Norton Antivirus for PC can be bought for ₹199 for three months for one device.

The products are also listed on the Paytm app. Upon consuming their subscription, users can renew it either through Paytm or through the NortonLifeLock app itself. The software is automatically activated upon download.

Ritesh Chopra, Director, Field Sales & Marketing, NortonLifeLock, India and SAARC countries said in an official statement: “When most people think of cyber safety, they think of security software for their laptop or PC and limit it to virus protection only, ignoring the hidden dangers of malicious apps and browser-based attacks. They often forget about the device that is used the most frequently — their smartphone.”

“Today, mobile device security is an absolute essential, and we are excited to work with Paytm, whose large and growing pan-India reach will enable smartphone users across the country to secure their device using our solutions,” he added.

Praveen Sharma, SVP, Advertising and Digital Goods at Paytm said in the official release: “We are happy to work with NortonLifeLock for providing our users comprehensive and sachet subscription packages that will take all-around care of their device’s security. We have millions of users across India who log in to access our range of services through their mobile devices.”

He added: “The affordable subscription plans will protect them from widespread malicious apps and bot attacks, which continue to grow, as mobile penetration increases exponentially. Also, given that our users make up a major chunk of overall smartphone users in India, these subscriptions are also set to have a far-reaching positive impact on the overall digital protection of our fellow citizens.”

Users can purchase the subscription by going to the ‘Brand Voucher’ section on their Paytm app to select the offer that is best suited to them. On purchase, a code will be auto-generated, that can be used to get their anti-virus activated on the NortonLifeLock website, the companies stated.

