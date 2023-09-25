Apple supplier Pegatron temporarily halted it’s iPhone assembly at its Chennai facility due to fire. The incident happened on Sunday evening. However, there were no casualties.

“At the Company’s factory in Chennai, on the evening of the 24th, there was a spark incident, which is currently under control. There are no injuries, no casualties nor damage to other assets. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the relevant authority, and the incident does not have significant financial or operational impact to Pegatron Corporation,” says a statement from the company. The company did not comment if the production has restarted.

Also read: Pegatron may open a second factory for Apple in India

₹1,100 crore investment

Taiwanese electronics major Pegatron last September inaugurated its new facility in Chennai to manufacture iPhone devices. The company then said that it was investing ₹1,100 crore investment with employment generation for 14,000 people.

The plant inside the Mahindra World City manufactures nearly 15,000 Apple phones every day.

The company had signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in February 2021 in this regard.

Pegatron had applied under the Centre’s popular Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) to set up a greenfield manufacturing unit.

Pegatron Corporation, a Design and Manufacturing Service (DMS) company, manufactures devices, computing devices, and consumer electronics. Pegatron’s India subsidiary, Pegatron India, was incorporated in July 2020.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit