Pepper Content raises $14.3 million in Series A funding round

Pepper Content, a full-stack content marketplace has raised $14.3 million in Series A funding round as it eyes global expansion. The round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from Tanglin Venture Partners, Lightspeed, Titan Capital, and global operators like Gokul Rajaram, Ritesh Agarwal, Abhinav Sinha, Ankur Nagpal, Dheeraj Pandey, Ashish Gupta, and Kunal Shah.

Pepper Content aims to empower content creators and brands similarly like technology at the core of their content marketing offerings.

Anirudh Singla, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Rishabh Shekhar, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer (COO), said, “the last talent revolution that came out of India was Infosys, TCS for tech talent in the 1990s. Pepper Content is here to unleash the next one by enabling high-quality creative and marketing talent to get access to global opportunities.”

The funding strengthens this commitment as the company plans to bolster its presence in the US along with diversifying offerings to newer categories like graphic design, language translations, and video content creation. The company has grown 16 times in terms of revenue in the last 14 months alone. It aims for a high double-digit Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth by the end of this year, it said.

Pepper Content enables marketers to connect with writers, designers, translators, videographers, editors, and illustrators. The company has also invested in building tools for its freelancers that augment their ability and make them more productive.