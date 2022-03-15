Persistent Systems to acquire cloud transformation services provider MediaAgility

Persistent Systems announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Princeton, New Jersey-based global cloud transformation services provider MediaAgility, on Tuesday.

MediaAgility comes with expertise in building scalable, cloud-based solutions as a Google Cloud Premier Partner. The company provides cloud-native application development and modernisation, analytics and AI, cloud engineering, migrations, and managed services to its enterprise service clients across the globe.

The acquisition will enable Persistent Systems expand its ability to execute cloud-based digital transformation journeys for its global clients.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems, said, “The acquisition of MediaAgility builds on our existing partnership with Google and lays the foundation for a dedicated Google business unit that will enable verticalised solutions, continuing Persistent’s strategy to add relevant skills across key hyper-scale partners.”