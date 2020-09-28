Popular FB game FarmVille is shutting down this year

The original FarmVille, one of the most popular Facebook games, will be coming to an end this year, according to an announcement by Zynga.

FarmVille was launched by Zynga back in 2009, a few years after Facebook’s debut.

The decision to close down the game follows Adobe’s announcement that it will no longer be distributing and updating its Flash Player for web browsers.

“Following an incredible 11 years since its initial launch back in 2009, we are officially announcing the closure of the original FarmVille game on Facebook. As previously stated, Adobe will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers, and Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform completely after December 31. FarmVille will, therefore, be directly affected as a result of this,” said Zynga in its announcement.

“We’re aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you,” it added.

In-app purchases for the game will be available up until November 17. After that, the game’s payment system will be completely turned off.

No in-app payments or refunds will be accepted on the platform. However, the game will still remain playable until December 31, after which it will shut down completely.

“Any remaining credits that you have during this period should be used before December 31. We are also working on fun in-game activities to be announced soon that are designed to make your remaining time with FarmVille even more enjoyable,” Zynga said.

Those who still wish to play the game can do so with Farmville 2: Tropic Escape and the upcoming worldwide launch of FarmVille 3 on mobile.