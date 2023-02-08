Streaming platform Prime Video has elevated Gaurav Gandhi to the position of Vice President, Asia Pacific. He will lead APAC including Japan and South East Asia territories besides India.

Gandhi, who has been serving as Vice-President-India , will have transition into his new role effective April and will be based out of Singapore.

At the same time, Sushant Sreeram, currently Director – SVOD Business, will be elevated to the position of Country Director, Prime Video, India.

Since 2018, Gandhi has been leading the overall business for Prime Video in India across SVOD, Marketplace (Prime Video Channels & TVOD) and Sports. Prior to Amazon, he has worked in companies such as Viacom18, NDTV Imagine and STAR India in various leadership roles. He moved into the video streaming space in 2015, and set up, launched and ran Viacom 18’s streaming service VOOT as his last role prior to joining Amazon.

Sreeram has worked closely with Gaurav since he joined Amazon in 2018 as Director – Marketing, and was elevated to Director – SVOD Business in 2022. As the SVOD business leader he was focusing on building the Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) business through acquisition, growth and engagement of subscribers across B2B and B2C segments. Prior to joining Amazon, Sushant led marketing for Xiaomi in India.