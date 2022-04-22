PTC, ITC Infotech tie-up to accelerate digital transformation, SaaS

PTC and ITC Infotech have announced an agreement to accelerate customer digital transformation initiatives, focused on adopting PTC’s Windchill product lifecycle management (PLM) software as a service (SaaS).

ITC Infotech will acquire a portion of PTC’s PLM implementation services business and create a new business unit called DxP Services, that will combine PLM professional services experts from both companies, said a press statement from ITC Infotech.

Together, the two companies will work to deliver “in-flight” Windchill implementation services for a broad set of existing PTC customers while enabling a growing number of customers to move from their existing, sometimes highly-customized on-premises implementation of Windchill to next-generation, best-practice SaaS.

Across all aspects of business, digital transformation and SaaS adoption have gone mainstream, with more than half of all commercial software expected to be sold as SaaS this year. In the manufacturing industry, the SaaS adoption curve is accelerating, driven in part by the Covid pandemic. To meet this fast-emerging market need, PTC is investing heavily to bring its entire product portfolio to the cloud via its PTC Atlas SaaS Platform.

With this new agreement, PTC and ITC Infotech will bring together professionals from both companies into a unified team dedicated to creating and jointly offering the tooling and methodologies required to expedite a smooth transition to SaaS.

According to Sudip Singh, Managing Director and CEO, ITC Infotech, as a global technology services and solution provider, the company shares a common goal with its partner PTC – to enable customers to embrace SaaS as a cornerstone of their digital transformation strategies.

Two-decade alliance

“PTC and ITC Infotech have a proven and trusting alliance formed over 20 years working together for the benefit of our mutual customers. The creation of DxP Services will take our relationship to a whole new level and will enable PTC customers to transform the way they adopt technology in the distributed, secure, and agile workplace of the future,” he said in a statement.

“It has long been PTC’s strategy to build a partner ecosystem that brings to bear the expertise and capacity of systems integrators to drive business transformation and technology adoption across our global customer base,” Jim Heppelmann, President & CEO, PTC said and added, “Together with ITC Infotech, we are creating a specialized team to unlock the potential of our Windchill services business and accelerate manufacturers’ ability to realize the benefits of SaaS, such as accessibility, security, and a lower total cost of ownership.”

This new agreement with ITC Infotech will allow PTC to realign its professional services experts to a unique thought leadership role in the industry in enabling digital transformation for industrial companies across engineering, manufacturing, and service, Heppelmann said.

The transaction is expected to be completed in PTC’s fiscal Q3, subject to applicable closing conditions. The company’s management plans to discuss the anticipated impact of the agreement on its financial and operating metrics during its fiscal Q2 quarterly earnings call on April 27.