‘PUBG Mobile’ was the highest-grossing mobile game worldwide in 2020: Report

PUBG Mobile was the top mobile game worldwide in terms of revenue in 2020, according to data from Sensor Tower.

As per the report, PUBG Mobile generated nearly $2.6 billion in revenue in 2020 as per the report.

“PUBG Mobile, combined with the Chinese localisation of the title, Game For Peace, is the No. 1 revenue-generator globally across the App Store and Google Play in 2020, accumulating close to $2.6 billion since the start of the year, up 64.3 per cent from 2019,” Sensor Tower said in a blog post.

“A record five mobile games including PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings from Tencent have generated more than $1 billion in 2020,” it said.

Honor of Kings is the second highest-grossing mobile game of the year, earring close to $2.5 billion in player spending, up 42.8 per cent from 2019, as per the report.

Pokémon GO from Niantic ranked third, in the list accumulating $1.2 billion in revenue to date, up 31.5 per cent from 2019, followed by Coin Master from Moon Active, which generated $1.1 billion in 2020.

Roblox from Roblox Corporation rounded up the list of this year’s billion-dollar games, nearly doubling its 2019 mobile revenue to $1.1 billion.

“This year’s outsized success of the industry’s top performers comes amid the global Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, which have seen global mobile game revenue soar as people look for entertainment while at home,” the report said.

“So far in 2020, the global mobile games market has generated $75.4 billion, which is already up 19.5 per cent from 2019. While 2021 is unlikely to match this year’s extraordinary mobile games revenue growth, we expect the sector to build upon 2020’s strong performance, which could result in more billion-dollar hits by the end of next year,” it said.

