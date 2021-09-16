‘PUBG: New State’ receives over 40 million pre-registrations as pre-orders open up in India

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer behind PUBG on Thursday announced that its upcoming mobile game ‘PUBG: New State’ has officially received more than 40 million pre-registrations on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

The game was open for pre-registrations following its second successful Alpha Test in 28 countries last month. Krafton Inc opened pre-orders in India at the beginning of this month, which contributed to the surge in pre-registrations, it said.

Launch date

The company also announced that it will formally reveal PUBG: New State’s official launch date in October.

“We’ve been able to achieve this level of success because of fan enthusiasm globally and their belief in PUBG Studios work,” said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer of PUBG: New State.

“We’re now focused on taking the valuable feedback we received during PUBG: New State’s Second Alpha Test and polishing the game before its official launch later this year. We are devoting all our resources to ensuring PUBG: New State meets the expectations of our fans, both in terms of entertainment and stability,” said Park.

Developed by PUBG Studios, the battle royale game will launch as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS in 2021.

PUBG: New State recreates PUBG: Battleground’s original Battle Royale experience, Krafton said.

The video game developer earlier this year had officially rolled out Battlegrounds Mobile India made specifically for Indian users.

Battlegrounds Mobile India had surpassed 34 million registered users within a week after its release. This number was achieved only via Google Play, it said.