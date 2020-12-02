Qualcomm launches Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Qualcomm introduced its latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform at the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020 on Tuesday.
The mobile platform will power a new wave of flagship smartphones from OEMs including Xiaomi, Samsung, Asus and Realme in 2021.
The platform comes with a fully integrated 5G modem and is powered by the third generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System that was announced earlier this year.
It also features the new sixth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine, with the completely re-engineered Qualcomm Hexagon processor and is equipped with the second generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which incorporates lower-power always-on AI processing.
The platform features the updated third-generation of Snapdragon Elite Gaming that “delivers Qualcomm Technologies’ most significant upgrade in Qualcomm Adreno GPU performance,” Qualcomm said.
The Qualcomm Spectra ISP meant to improve camera quality enables users to capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second or roughly 120 photos at 12MP resolution. It is up to 35 per cent faster than its predecessor, the company said.
OEMs that provided their support for Snapdragon 888 include ASUS, Black Shark, Lenovo, LG, MEIZU, Motorola, Nubia, Realme, OnePlus, OPPO, Sharp, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.
Realme on Tuesday announced that the latest flagship from the brand code-named ‘Race’ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform.
Xiaomi will debut the mobile platform with its upcoming Mi11 flagship smartphone.
