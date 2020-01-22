Qualcomm launches three new Snapdragon mobile platforms for 4G smartphones

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. on Monday announced the launch of three new Snapdragon mobile platforms: the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G, 662 and 460.

The mobile platforms are built for better 4G connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 features.

“While we see fast adoption of 5G across geographies globally, we do recognise the phenomenal boost that 4G has given towards enabling broadband connectivity for Indian consumers. 4G will continue to remain a focus area for Qualcomm Technologies for regions like India, where it will stay a key technology for connectivity,” said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd.

The platforms will also support dual-frequency (L1 and L5) GNSS to improve location positioning along with system-on-chip solutions to support Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), a first.

The Qualcomm® Location Suite supports up to seven satellite constellations concurrently, including the use of all of NavIC’s operating satellites for its location-based services.

Snapdragon 720G

Snapdragon 720G is equipped with Qualcomm’s proprietary gaming features including the HDR gameplay with the Qualcomm® aptX™ for sound apart from integrated Bluetooth v 5.1. Users can capture 4K video, snap 192-megapixel photos and video stream content with the Qualcomm Spectra™ 350L ISP.

The platform comes with 5th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine with the improved Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Tensor Accelerator for AI in gaming, photography and voice assistance.

As for the modem, the platform runs with Snapdragon X15 LTE modem which supports 3-carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO on two carriers and 256-QAM modulation with download speed leading up 800 Mbps. The 720G is also equipped with the FastConnect 6200 subsystem for Wi-Fi connectivity with WPA3 security suite.

Snapdragon 662

Snapdragon 662 will sport the all-new Qualcomm Spectra 340T, a first in the 6-series to support a triple camera system.

The 662, unlike the 720 G, is fitted with the 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Hexagon Vector Extensions and the Qualcomm Spectra 340T to provide a range of AI tools and features such as AI avatars, night photography, and face and voice authentication.

Snapdragon 662 also features the new Snapdragon X11 LTE modem with download speed of 390 Mbps with 2-carrier aggregation, 2x2 MIMO and 256-QAM modulation.

Snapdragon 460

A first in the 4-series, Snapdragon 460 features performance CPU cores for 70 per cent increased performance along with an updated GPU architecture for a 60 per cent increase in performance.

The 460 as well features the third generation Qualcomm AI Engine along with the Hexagon processor with Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Vector eXtensions (HVX).

Another new addition to the 4-series is the Qualcomm Spectra 340 ISP for triple-camera support. The integrated Snapdragon X11 LTE modem allows for download speeds up to 390 Mbps and uploads up to 150 Mbps.

Together, the 7-, 6- and 4-series amount to over 4,000 designs for commercial devices.

BBK Electronics-owned Xiaomi will be the first brand to launch a smartphone based on Qualcomm’s 720G platform, followed by Realme India.

Devices based on Snapdragon 720G will hit the market in Q1 2020 while devices based on Snapdragon 662 and 460 will be made commercially available by the end of 2020.