Red Hat has announced Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security Cloud Service, bringing together Kubernetes-native security capabilities with the convenience and support of a fully Red Hat-managed offering.

The cloud service enables organisations to take a security-forward approach to building, deploying, and maintaining cloud-native applications across the hybrid cloud — regardless of the underlying Kubernetes platform, said the company.

It is a fully-managed offering supporting both Red Hat OpenShift on private and public clouds and non-Red Hat Kubernetes services across major cloud providers. This includes Amazon EKS, Google GKE and Microsoft AKS, delivering more consistent security coverage no matter where containerised applications are deployed.

Security footprint

Joe Fernandes, Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Platforms, Red Hat, said, “Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security Cloud Service helps bridge these choices, delivering powerful, cloud-native security capabilities to a broader set of users while making it easier for security teams to enhance the security footprint of the Kubernetes platforms underpinning innovative applications and services no matter where they run.”

According to Red Hat’s 2023 State of Kubernetes Security report, 90 per cent of respondents reported experiencing at least one security incident in the past year. Additionally, 67 per cent of respondents reported having had to delay or slow down application deployment due to security concerns.

With the cloud service architecture, organisations can scale security capabilities across multiple clusters, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security Cloud Service helps to lower operational costs by reducing the learning curve for implementing Kubernetes-native security without sacrificing necessary capabilities or enforcement said the company.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit