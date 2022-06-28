Redington India forms strategic alliance with Amazon Internet Services to drive cloud adoption in India

Redington India Ltd, a Chennai-based IT technology provider, on Tuesday entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL), which undertakes the resale and marketing of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud in India.

AWS will support Redington India and its existing partners with business and technical expertise, including training and enablement, solution development, and building technical competency and platform development support to accelerate their growth. Redington India will upskill its partners to cater to end customers with a wide gamut of services from AWS Cloud which include, architectural design, on premise to cloud migrations, proof of concepts, infrastructure optimization, well-architected reviews, Internet of Things (IoT) services and pre/post-sales support.

AWS Cloud adoption

The alliance with AWS will help Redington India enhance its cloud capabilities to drive growth in existing markets, and expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It will help fuel the adoption of AWS Cloud by small-and-medium businesses (SMBs), scale growth with independent software vendors (ISVs), build unique value propositions in the enterprise segment, and strengthen the focus on public sector covering education, EdTech, and central and state governments, says a release.

Through this collaboration, Redington India will build a Cloud Centre of Excellence (CCoE) to execute its cloud-first strategy, foster distribution of best practices in cloud computing, identify and attract new talent, and develop customised cloud solutions. In addition, it will develop distributor capabilities including Innovation Centre, Intelligence Hub, and SMB Migration Factory, among others. Customers will benefit from an integrated sales, consulting, and support approach from both companies, and improved security, scalability, and cloud management capabilities.

Additionally, Redington Gulf, which caters to the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, has expanded its collaboration with AWS1 to build on the existing relationship that it has as an accredited AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor. By strengthening its partnership with the cloud leader, Redington Gulf will work closely with its extensive channel network to develop competencies and be a consultant for customers’ end-to-end cloud journeys.

Through this collaboration, Redington will activate its partner community to accelerate cloud adoption across India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META), business expansion into new markets, and enable SMBs and public sector organisations to realise greater value from AWS Cloud, the release said.