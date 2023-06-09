Reliance Jio has unveiled its latest product JioTag, a Bluetooth connectivity tracking device similar to Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag.

JioTag can be attached to accessories and devices to help locate it when lost. It can also be used to track vehicles and phones.

Features

One can find their phone by double tapping JioTag to ring it, even when it is silent. If users’ leave their belongings behind, JioTag will provide accurate information to locate the item.

When one forgets where they have left their belongings, JioTag will inform the individual about the time and location of the disconnection.

JioTag can also be linked to JioThings app on the phone, where Jio Community Find will understand the details about the lost item and update the user accordingly.

Specifications

JioTag is a small square-shaped tracking device with the Jio logo printed on it, having a 3.82x3.82x0.72 cm size and 9.5g net weight. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.1 version. JioTag can reach up to 20 meters indoors and 50 meters outdoors (direct line of sight).

It provides a replaceable battery CR2032 with a warranty of up to 1 year. It is available in a white variant at ₹749 in India.