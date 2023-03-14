Reliance Jio has introduced a new set of Postpaid Family Plans – Jio Plus, which will allow an entire family of four to try the services absolutely free of cost for a month.

The new plan starts from ₹399 ranging to a total monthly chare of ₹696 for a family of 4.

Jio said it is committed to providing transformational benefits, such as Unlimited True 5G Data, through the Jio Welcome Offer, Single bill for entire family, Data sharing, Premium Content apps, and much more.

In case a postpaid user still isn’t convinced with the value proposition, they may cancel the connection, it said in a release on Tuesday.

Jio Plus services will be available starting March 22, 2023, in all Jio Stores and through the home delivery option.

“The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True 5G to 331 cities. After having serviced over 430 million customers, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

