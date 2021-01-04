Info-tech

Reliance to file plea seeking govt intervention to stop damage to its telecom towers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 04, 2021 Published on January 04, 2021

Farmers burn Reliance Jio posters as they protest against the Centre’s agri-reform laws   -  NARINDER NANU

Alleges that vested interests have taken advantage of the farmers’ agitation to launch vilification campaign against it

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL), in a petition to be filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court today, has sought the urgent intervention of Government authorities to bring a complete stop to damage to its telecom tower infrastructure.

"These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of its employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure, sales and service outlets run by its subsidiaries in the two states," the company said in a press statement.

"The miscreants indulging in vandalism have been instigated and aided by vested interests and our business rivals. Taking advantage of the ongoing farmers’ agitation near the national capital, these vested interests have launched an incessant, malicious and motivated vilification campaign against Reliance, which has absolutely no basis in truth," it added.

This comes after protestors damaged Jio's towers in states, including Punjab, as a means of objecting to the recently announced farm law. Reliance said it has nothing to do with the three farm laws being debated in the country, and in no way benefits from them.

"Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL), Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL), or any other affiliate of our parent company, i.e., Reliance Industries Ltd, have not done any “corporate” or “contract” farming in the past, and have absolutely no plans to enter this business. Neither Reliance nor any of our subsidiaries has purchased any agricultural land, directly or indirectly, in Punjab/ Haryana or anywhere else in India, for the purpose of “corporate” or “contract” farming. We have absolutely no plans to do so," the company clarified.

Published on January 04, 2021
