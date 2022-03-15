ReshaMandi acqui-hires software development firm Hashtaag

ReshaMandi, a digital ecosystem for natural fabric supply chain covering from farm to retail has entered into an acqui-hire agreement with Hashtaag to access the latter’s tech talent pool.

Hashtaag is a custom software development company offering services to innovate products for enhancing business growth. Since May 2020, ReshaMandi has been connecting multiple stakeholders across the spectrum with relevant inputs, technologies and markets to support its vertical that assists chawki rearers, and farmers.

Hashtaag’s expertise in application development in addition to Internet of things(IoT), DevOps and network security solutions will enhance the processes set-up for digitising the natural fibre supply chain.

Saurabh Agarwal, Founder & CTO, ReshaMandi, said, “Technology is a driver for us here at ReshaMandi & this acquisition of HashTaag goes on to cement that. Having seen the work Vishveshwar Patil, JPA Suresh & team have accomplished over the past few years, I’m confident that they will strengthen our technology stack in terms of research, farm IoT & agri business, impacting lives of our bottom of the pyramid stakeholders in a meaningful way.”

“Hashtaag will power several critical systems like the rearing shed IoT, helping ReshaMandi to support several farmers and chawki rearing centers. Hashtaag’s talent pool will bring into action Reshamandi’s vision of creating a data pipeline for all the IoT data coming from platforms such as Rearing-Shed and Fasal. In future, this platform will power real-time streaming Analytics based on AI/ML ,” Shiv Khillar, VP Engineering at Reshamandi added.

Visheshwar patil, CEO and JPA Suresh, CTO at Hashtaag said, “We look forward to working closely with ReshamMandi, a dynamic and ambitious startup that has been creating a huge impact in the natural-fiber supply chain. Our assortment of technologies are designed to prioritize customer growth in the capable hands of expert talent.”