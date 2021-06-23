Restock: PS5, PS5 Digital Edition to be available for pre-order in India today

Building equity using the integrity screen
Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be back in stock in India today, Wednesday, at 12 noon.
The official announcement of the availability of the PS5 and the PS5 Digital edition on June 23 for pre-orders has been made on websites including Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Sony Center.
Sony shipped 4.5 million units of PS5 in 2020
Vijay Sales will also offer both PS5 variants today, as confirmed to Gadgets 360.
This will be the fourth time that PlayStation 5 will be officially restocked in India and the second time for the digital version of the PS5, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.
Sony’s PS5: Gear up for next-gen gaming
Gamers are hoping that the stocks would last for more than a few minutes, or few seconds even. PS5 India restocks have been anticipated over the past couple of weeks.
This comes nearly a month since the last time that Sony’s next-gen console was back in stock and went on sale in India, and more than a month since the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition was first made available in the country.
As per Sony Center website ShopAtSC, orders made today will begin shipping Saturday, July 3, in line with previous estimations.
