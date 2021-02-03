Sony shipped 4.5 million units of PS5 in 2020

Sony’s PlayStation 5 worldwide sales were at 4.5 million units in 2020, according to the sales data published alongside the company’s earnings report.

Compared to PS5, the sales for its previous generation gaming console PS4 fell 77 per cent in the October-December quarter as compared to previous year. Sony shipped 1.4 million units of PS4 during the quarter.

Sony’s latest gaming console hit global markets in November 2020. The launch of PS5 was its biggest console launch ever.

The company, however, during its earnings report said that the lower cost of the PS5 offset some of its gains. It had incurred a loss due to “strategic price points for PS5 hardware that were set lower than the manufacturing costs.”.

In India, the console was launched on February 2. Preorders for PS5 began on January 12.

The PS5 comes in two variants, the gaming console and the digital edition. Sony had announced the India prices for the console in October 2020.The gaming console is priced at ₹49,990 while the digital edition is priced at ₹39,990.

The PS5 is powered by the octa-core x86-64-AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 2’ CPU that clocks up to 3.5 GHz. The GPU is an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine with ray tracing acceleration which clocks up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS). The console comes with a GDDR6 16GB RAM and 825GB SSD.