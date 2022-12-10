The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) has selected 62 startups for its third cohort of the Revv Up accelerator programme.

Backed by the Telangana Government and Nasscom, the accelerator will help AI-based startups through structured interventions. “We have so far covered 140 startups in three cohorts. We have received 220 applications and shortlisted 62 of them for the programme,” a spokesperson of the accelerator said.

“Startups that applied to get into the Revv Up program were put through a rigorous selection process that scrutinised their solutions and scalability potential,” he said.

The 12-month third cohort represents 15 sectors such as Enterprise SaaS, Smart Cities, Agriculture, Healthcare and Education among others. Hailing from 13 States in the country, over 80 per cent of the startups are from outside Telangana.

“More than 20 per cent of startups in the cohort have a female founder, and over 80 per cent of the cohort is either bootstrapped or has early funding,” he said.

Revv Up, which commenced in August last year, has been providing opportunities for AI startups to interact and partner with various government departments and industries. “Startups have been receiving mentorship and knowledge sessions from industry experts, access to global pathways, and technology and IP resources to build scalable businesses,” he said.

The next cohort of Revv Up is expected to commence in May 2023 and applications are tentatively planned a month prior to that.